Play Brightcove video

Legacy challenge

A Government minister says it's possible the Irish government's decision to legally challenge its Troubles legacy legislation could damage relationships.

Lord Cain said he 'could not rule out any consequences' from the Republics decision to take legal action.

It comes after the Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris labelled the case unnecessary.

'Longest Night'

Northern Ireland Landmarks will light up green today for The Samaritans ‘Longest Night’ campaign.

The campaign aims to make people aware that Christmas can be a time when loneliness and financial problems appear.

Last year, Samaritan volunteers in Northern Ireland answered nearly 10,000 on Christmas Day.

Travel warning

The PSNI are warning motorists to take care on the roads this morning.

Several roads are obstructed by fallen trees.

They're also warning motorists to drive slower to minimise the impact of being hit by gusts of wind and to be aware of high-sided vehicles.

Art grants

Twelve Northern Irish artists are to receive grants to support them in creating new work.

Up to £7,000 has been awarded to each on behalf of the Arts Council Artist Career Enhancement scheme.

The program aims to enable those selected to reach the next level in their career.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.