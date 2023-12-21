Translink workers set to strike for fourth day this month

Play Brightcove video

Bus and train services will grind to a halt before Christmas with action confirmed for Friday this week.

Businesses are calling for unions to call off the latest transport strike after seeing a decline in revenue and footfall last week.

However, unions say the secretary of state can end the dispute now and release funding for pay, without the return of Stormont.

Transport unions confirmed that members of the three main unions - Unite, GMB and Siptu - will take part in the latest action.

The latest round of strikes follow three days of action which saw public transport workers walk out earlier this month. The first of its kind in eight years.

The unions have said all bus and rail services across Northern Ireland will be suspended this Friday on one of the busiest days of the year for retail and hospitality.

