Up to £100,000 offered to businesses impacted by recent flooding

Play Brightcove video

Up to £100,000 will be available for businesses impacted by severe flooding in the autumn.

Areas of counties Down and Armagh were badly impacted in late October and early November, with some parts of Newry and Downpatrick left under water at one stage.

Some £10 million is being made available for impacted small and medium sized businesses.

Up to £100,000 per business is to be made available in relation to the replacement of damaged or destroyed equipment, refitting of flooded property and repair of damage to buildings.

In the absence of locally elected ministers, a spokesperson for the Stormont Executive Office said eligible businesses will also receive 100% rates relief to March 31, 2024.

It comes after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris earlier announced that up to £15 million will be made available to help with the aftermath of the floods.

“Since the Secretary of State announced that up to £15 million would be made available to fund a response to the flooding, eligible businesses impacted by flooding have received a £7,500 grant and will receive 100% rates relief up to March 31, 2024 for flooded properties and temporary accommodation,” an Executive Office spokesperson said.

“We have been working closely with the local councils in the affected districts to develop a proposal to support the businesses which were most severely affected.

“We want to provide support that will help businesses to reopen and resume trading or remain open and continue trading, and to help secure the economic future of the town centres affected by the flooding.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.