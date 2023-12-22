Appeal for information to find missing 33 year-old

Police are appealing for information to find missing 33 year-old Alan Whiteside.

Alan was last seen in Antrim around 11pm on Sunday, 17 December.

He is described as 5ft 8inches tall, of medium build with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and Adidas trainers.

Antrim area Chief Inspector Gray said: “We would very much like to safely reunite Alan with his family for Christmas and I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen him in the area of High Street, Market Square and Halls Bridge after 10pm on Sunday night to get in touch.”

