'Transport strike'

It's the fourth day of public transport strikes this month, as Unite, GMB and SIPTU demand higher pay.

Local businesses had asked the unions to suspend the strike, on one of the busiest Christmas shopping days of the year.

'Troubles trauma'

The daughter of a German businessman who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago has said that the trauma caused to families during the Troubles must never be forgotten.

Thomas Niedermayer was murdered by the Provisional IRA in 1973. Today, a remembrance service will take place in west Belfast, where his body was found.

'Homelessness demand'

A leading homelessness charity says it's seeing an exponential increase in demand for support.

Depaul in Londonderry says there's been a 20% increase in the number of meals provided, and almost an 80% rise in the number of emotional interventions.

It says long term funding is needed to tackle the crisis.

'Ulster v Connacht'

In sport, Ulster face interprovincial rivals Connacht tonight in the United Rugby Championship.

Dan McFarland's side ended a run of three successive defeats with a win over Racing 92 in Europe last weekend.

