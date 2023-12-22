The granddaughter of a German businessman who was killed by the IRA 50 years ago has said that the trauma caused to families during the Troubles must never be forgotten.

Events are taking place in Belfast and Lisburn on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the death of Thomas Niedermayer.

Mr Niedermayer, the manager of the Grundig factory in Belfast and the West German honorary consul for Northern Ireland, was kidnapped by the provisional IRA on December 27 1973.

His body was not found until seven years later in 1980, when he was discovered in a shallow grave in Colin Glen, Belfast.

Four of his family members, including his widow Ingeborg, his daughters Renate and Gabrielle, and his son in law Robin, took their own lives in the years following his death.

On Friday morning a tree will be planted at Colin Glen and an event of reflection will take place at the Island Civic Centre in Lisburn later in the day.

Mr Niedermayer’s granddaughter, Tanya Williams-Powell, will attend the events.

“I really wanted to do that because I was aware that when Inge and Renate died, their funerals were quite quick and there were very few people in attendance," she told PA.

“I just wanted people to come and have the chance to mourn for them, rather than just Thomas.

"I think it is very important not to forget the past because it is only from understanding it that we can learn and move on in a more positive way.“

Friday’s events have been organised with the help of victims’ organisation, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said: “Following the known knowledge of Thomas’ murder and the discovery of his remains, four further lives were cruelly cut prematurely short in a chilling domino effect of traumatic pain and loss.

“We are privileged to have become acquainted with the surviving family and particularly with the granddaughters of Thomas and Ingeborg.

“Incredibly there is an absence of bitterness, hate or will to seek retribution within those who remain.

“Instead they are filled with love and a commitment of ensuring that the legacy of a much-loved grandfather, granny, auntie, mum and dad is kept front and centre.”

