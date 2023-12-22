Woman dies after three vehicle crash

A woman has died following a three vehicle crash in Loughbrickland.

The crash happened last Wednesday.

Jennifer Andrews, aged 56 from the Belfast area was taken to hospital following the collision but later passed away in hospital.

The crash happened on the A1 near to Loughbrickland and involved a grey Seat Ibiza, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo XC90.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

