WATCH: Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe gives his reaction

The Belfast Giants' Challenge Cup title defence came to an end after they lost to Coventry Blaze in the quarter finals.

The Giants looked to be on for the win after a double from Henrik Eriksson and further efforts from Ara Nazarian and Quinn Preston put them four up at the SSE Arena.

Watch: Giants v Blaze highlights

However the Blaze stormed back in the third period to claim a 5-4 shootout win and take the 6-5 aggregate victory.

The Giants will now turn their attention to the Elite League where they'll face a double-header against the Fyfe Flyers on Friday and Saturday.

