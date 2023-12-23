Credit: The man received medical treatment at the scene before he was taken to hospital

A man in his 60s is in critical condition in hospital after a serious crash involving a lorry in Co Antrim.

It happened shortly after 11pm on Friday 22 December on the Doagh Road in Ballyclare, close to the junction of Foundry Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene and provided medical treatment.

The man was then taken to hospital.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information to help with their enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2113 22/12/23.

