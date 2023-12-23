Mighty Quinn downs the Flyers with Belfast Giants' first hattrick of the season

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Giants v Fife Flyers highlights

Quinn Preston struck the Belfast Giants’ first hat-trick of the season to lead them to a 5-2 Elite League victory in the first game of their weekend double-header against the Fife Flyers at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday night.

The American centre scored all three of his goals inside the opening 21:16 of the game, with Ara Nazarian grabbing two of his own to add to the scoreline as Adam Keefe’s men made it three wins in a row in the League.

Next up, the Belfast Giants head to Kirkcaldy for the second game of their Elite League double-header with the Flyers before another Scottish double-header with the Glasgow Clan, heading to the Braehead Arena on Boxing Day before returning to The SSE Arena, Belfast on Thursday 28 December.

