Christmas came early for around 100 street dogs in Thailand this year, as they received a slap up dinner with all the trimmings from their very own 'Santa Paws'.

Niall Harbison, who is originally from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, has been living in Thailand for the last five years.

He's on a mission to help as many street dogs as possible - but what inspired him?

"It's a long story," he told UTV, "but I actually ended up in a hospital after nearly drinking myself to death, I had suffered from depression and a few other things, but then I found street dogs and I started to feed them.

"I now feed about 100 every day, there are around 800 on the island, so I also provide food for other people to help feed them as well, and I also help with things like sterilising and neutering (by contacting vets) and we've got a sanctuary so it's built up quite a bit over the last number of years."

Each dog Niall feeds has a special name that often reflects their unique personality, and thousands of people follow their journey online. "I think people sort of attach themselves...it's like a little soap opera and the characters they're willing them on to survive," said Niall.

"I think people are looking for a little bit of positivity in their lives. I worked in the corporate world for a long time and I think a lot of people want to escape the rat race and I'm lucky I've found something that does feel meaningful to me and I get to do it, so I feel blessed.

"It's a tough life for the street dogs," he explained.

"We brought them a Christmas dinner - they have a tough life, they get hit by cars, and they have to scavenge for food and there's disease, and we treat these things every day of the year - but once a year we bring them out a little Christmas dinner and it cheers the dogs up, it cheers us up and everyone online - it's just pure joy really.

"No matter how bad their day is, they love you with everything they've got, the tails are still wagging, they're very loyal... and going to see them is like therapy every day it brings a smile to your face."

