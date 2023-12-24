A man in his 20s has suffered facial injuries after he was attacked by a group of masked men at a property in Co Antrim.

It happened at a house in the Thornhill Parade area shortly after 8pm on Saturday.

Police said six masked men, "who were dressed all in black and armed with blunt weapons" were involved.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.