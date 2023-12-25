Man dead after shooting at Dublin restaurant

One man has died and another has been injured in a shooting incident at a restaurant in northwest Dublin.

The incident happened in a restaurant on Main Street in Blanchardstown on Sunday evening.

It is understood gardai are investigating whether the dead man was a participant in the initial attack and was tackled in the aftermath.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted at around 8pm.

The two injured men were taken to Connolly Hospital for treatment.

The man who was fatally injured was aged in his 20s. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gardai have not confirmed the nature of the fatal injuries he sustained.

The second man, aged in his 40s, was treated for gunshot wounds.

He was said to be in a serious condition in hospital on Sunday evening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.