View From Stormont: Review of the Year 2023

In the world of Northern Irish politics, 2023 has ended largely how it began.

Stormont was brought down by the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan in early 2022.

The year has been filled with speculation as to whether a deal may materialise which sees the restoration of the Executive.

The year also saw the visit of a sitting US President, a crisis in the PSNI and a local government election.

Matt Sterling looks back on the big political moments of the year.

