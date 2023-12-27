The number of shoppers hitting Northern Ireland's highstreets for the Boxing Day sales was up on 2022, new data shows.

Northern Ireland saw the highest percentage increase of any U.K. region at 17 percent, with the national average sitting at four.

However, sale shopping may not have delivered the Boxing Day boost retailers were hoping for as figures failed to reach pre-Covid levels.

Figures from MRI software, show that 23 per cent fewer shoppers hit the highstreets to grab a bargain than in 2019.

Jenni Matthews, Marketing and Insights Director at MRI said: “It was encouraging to see Boxing Day footfall rise year on year

Matthews also highlighted that the fact that footfall remains lower than 2019 indicates the long-term impacts of the continued rise of online shopping.

She added: "We also can’t forget that many people may be tightening their purse strings given the cost of living status, or may still be spending time with their families on Boxing Day and not be heading out to stores and destinations until later in the week."

