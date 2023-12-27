A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place until 10am, Wednesday morning as storm Gerrit hits Northern Ireland.

The Met Office says disruption is likely to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while flooding of some homes and businesses is possible.

Weather warnings are also in place elsewhere in the UK.

Motorists are advised to take care on the roads as driving conditions are very challenging.

The Shore Road in Belfast, Doagh Road and The Longshot have been closed due to flooding with the public advised to avoid those areas.

Met Eireann has also issued an orange warning for the south West of the Republic of Ireland.

