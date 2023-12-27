Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants celebrated Boxing Day by making it five Elite League wins on the bounce with a 5-2 victory over the Glasgow Clan at the Braehead Arena.

Five different players found the back of the net in the win, with captain Mark Cooper, Greg Printz and Quinn Preston scoring early to give Adam Keefe’s team a quick lead and third period efforts from Daniel Tedesco and Bobby MacIntyre making it safe with a 33-save performance from Jackson Whistle in nets.

Next up, the Belfast Giants return to The SSE Arena to take on Glasgow Clan in Elite League action on Thursday 28 December, before welcoming Dundee St

ars for the final home game of 2023 on Saturday 30 December .

