The Old Holywood Road has now re-opened to road users.

PSNI officers remain at the scene of a security alert in the Firmount Crescent area of Holywood.

Enquiries are ongoing and a number of items have been taken away for further examination.

Reports were received just after midnight on Wednesday, 27 December that a potential suspicious device was thrown at a house causing a small fire.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers along with colleagues from the Fire Service attended the scene.

No serious injuries were reported and there was no significant damage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Three people were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Holywood along Old Holywood Road.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around midnight, or anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 21 of 27/12/23"

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

