A man has died after a collision on the Bridge Road in Dunloy, police have confirmed

In the early hours of Wednesday 27 December, a male pedestrian and a car were involved in a crash.

Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries.

The pedestrian has been named as 57 year old Alan Doherty, from the Dunloy area.The Bridge Road was closed overnight but has now reopened.PSNI officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at 2.30am, and may witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 255 27/12/23.

