Police are at the scene of a security alert in the Firmount Crescent area of Holywood on Wednesday, 27 December.

Reports were received just after midnight that a potential suspicious device was thrown at a house causing a small fire.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the NIFRS who extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries or damage caused at this time.

The spokesperson continued: "Three people were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Holywood along Old Holywood Road.

"An investigation is underway and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 21 of 27/12/23."

Officers remain at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

The Old Holywood Road is closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."