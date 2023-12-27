Play Brightcove video

Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc in homes and businesses across Northern Ireland just days after Christmas.

A yellow weather warning was in place for wind and heavy rain on Wednesday morning as Storm Gerrit swept Northern Ireland.

Stephen Beggs told UTV how his Mother's home in Ballyclare was flooded after "fierce" and "powerful" surges of water coursed down the Green Road.

He said: "It was just gushing into the house. Right through into the kitchen.

"My Mother is devastated. She wasn't expecting this after Christmas."

The devastation is in part due to Storm Gerrit's heavy downpour but local residents identified an additional reason, a blocked storm drain at the top of the road.

The Department for Infrastructure responded to reports of flooding in the area.

A spokesperson for the Department said: "Earlier this morning, a buildup of debris was removed that had partially blocked the river grille, and sandbags issued to protect a number of properties from flooding in close proximity to the open water course.

"Staff revisited the Green Road, to clear debris on the road and erect road flooding signs to alert drivers."

From midnight on Boxing Night, the Department for Infrastructure responded to 178 high priority incidents in Northern Ireland including 131 flooding reports and 28 fallen tree incidents blocking roads.

On a day when Creative Gardens should have been filled with sale shoppers, Director Philip Gass was forced to close.

He told UTV the flooding happened quickly and was "by far the worst" he had ever seen.

He said the storm has had "a massive impact",15 members of staff have been deployed to tidy up in the hope of getting back to business.

The water came and went quickly, but the clean-up operation will take much longer.

