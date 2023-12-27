Storm Gerrit

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place across the country until 10am on Wednesday as Storm Gerrit hits.

The Met Office says disruption is likely to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while flooding of some homes and businesses is possible.

Met Eireann has also issued an orange warning for the south West of the Republic of Ireland

Crossgar fire

Up to 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a Co. Down restaurant.

The fire at AJ’s Diner in Crossgar on Boxing Day saw 9 pumping appliances and an aerial appliance attend the scene.

In an update last night the fire service said the blaze had been contained and it was working to make the scene safe.

Christmas gifts

If you were happy with your Christmas presents, you were one of the lucky ones.

A new survey from Which revealed a quarter of people received an unwanted or unsuitable gift last year.

Among the worst gifts received were toilet roll, a fly zapper and a bag of onions.

Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says an Irish government led by the party would deliver a “step change” in preparing for unification.

She also claimed a border poll could take place within the lifetime of the next Dail. The next Irish general election is due to take place in March 2025

