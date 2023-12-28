Police have said they believe that a lit aerosol can was the cause of a small fire in Holywood, rather than a suspicious device.

A security alert was put in place after reports were received that a house in the Firmount Crescent area had been targeted by a potential suspicious device resulting in a minor blaze.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Wednesday, 27 December

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries or damage caused.

Police have said three people were seen leaving the area on foot along Old Holywood Road.

The PSNI continue to appeal to witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 21 of 27/12/23.

