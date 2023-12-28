Police have confirmed that a man has died after a crash in Belfast just before Christmas.

A car and motorbike collided in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Friday, 22 December. A PSNI spokesperson said: "An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment at the time, but has since sadly passed away."

Investigations into the collision are at an early stage.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact them 101, quoting reference 1915 of 22/12/23.A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

