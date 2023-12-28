A man in his twenties has been hospitalised following an assault in Newry.

The incident took place in the Trevor Hill area in the early hours of Wednesday 27 December.

It is believed a number of people were in the area at the time and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.25am, officers attended a report of an assault in the Trevor Hill area.

“It is understood that an altercation took place, during which a man aged in his 20s was struck on the head.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are believed to be serious at this time.”

“It’s believed that a number of people were present in the area at the time of the assault, and we are appealing to anyone with any information, or who can assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 56 of 27/12/23.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.