Play Brightcove video

Newly released state papers from the Public Records Office show that Tony Blair's government considered bringing a premier league football club to Northern Ireland in 1998.

Steven Beacom broke the story of Wimbledon Football Club's possible relocation to Belfast and the associated build of a national stadium at the time.

25 years on, he was intrigued to find out what was going on behind the scenes in government circles upon the public records' release.

Beacom said t he Good Friday Agreement had taken place and the government wanted to mark this with a "celebration of sport".

"The way that they saw fit to do that was to potentially bring the Premier League to Northern Ireland.

"It all sounds wonderful on paper. The glitz, the glamour. You would think "this is going to be brilliant" but it was Wimbledon Football Club."

The latest release of state papers includes minutes and notes from permanent secretaries about the proposals for a 'Belfast United' football team.

One official expressed concern: "Why is it assumed that people from both communities would unite behind a Belfast United football team? They do not unite behind the Northern Ireland football team."

Another responded: "No one can guarantee that Belfast United would be able to command cross-community support but that is the clear aim."

Plans for the team's relocation and associated stadium build may have been shelved but Belfast did get a new sports team in 2000- The Belfast Giants.

Speaking about the much loved ice hockey team, Beacom said sport brings people in Northern Ireland together.

As for the stadium, Casement Park's proposed redevelopment would see the site transformed into a 34,000 capacity venue ready to host Euro 2028 games.

Plans only exist on paper for now.

By the time Euro 2028 arrives in Northern Ireland, three decades will have passed since the idea of a national stadium was first floated.

Football's Windsor Park and Rugby's Ravenhill have both undergone multi-million pound redevelopments. The Casement Park project remains outstanding.

In terms of what is next for the sporting development, if the twists and turns of the last 25 years are anything to go by expect the unexpected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.