Police have confirmed that a woman has sadly died following a single vehicle crash in Aghadowey.

Lydia Ross, 21, who was from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the Curragh Road area, which occurred shortly after 10.15pm on Thursday, 28 December.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but tragically died from her injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.”

Tributes have been paid to the 21 year old after the tragic incident.

Lydia was a dedicated Ballymena United fan and the club have extended their "heartfelt condolences".

A spokesperson said: "Ballymena United are shocked and saddened to learn of Lydia's tragic and untimely passing.

"Lydia was a well known and committed Sky Blue who attended faithfully along with her father Paul, also very well and widely known not just at the Showgrounds but also in wider football and community circles.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ross family at this extremely difficult time and assure them of our thoughts and prayers in the days that lied ahead and the full support of the Sky Blue Family."

