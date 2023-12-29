Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area on the morning of Friday, 29 December.

The Hilltown Road which was closed has now reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police have appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.

