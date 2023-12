The Curragh Road in Aghadowey remains closed after a road traffic collision.

Police remain at the scene in County Londonderry.

Diversions are in place via Camus Lane on the Coleraine Side of the collision and Coolyvenny Road on the Kilrea side of the Collision.

