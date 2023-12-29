Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants were unable to beat an outstanding individual display from Jake Kielly as the American netminder produced a shut-out at The SSE Arena to lead the Glasgow Clan to a 1-0 win in front of a sold-out crowd on Thursday night.

Kielly made a 42 saves to keep the dominant Giants off the scoresheet and earn the two points, with Cody Sol’s first period goal the difference in this Elite League clash as the Scots earned revenge for the Giants’ Boxing Day win.

