Co Down

A serious crash has occured in Mayobridge, County Down on Friday morning, 29 December.

The Hilltown Road in Mayobridge is closed as emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Hilltown Road in Mayobridge is currently closed following a serious road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

