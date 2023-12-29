A convicted killer was remanded into custody on Friday, 29 December after he was extradited back to Northern Ireland from the Republic.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, James Meehan was charged with being unlawfully at large on 9 October last year and while the 54-year-old confirmed he understood the charge, a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect the defendant to the charge.

In 2009 Meehan, whose address has been given as care of HMP Maghaberry, was handed a life sentence with an order to serve a minimum of 14 years in jail for the murder of Derry man Jim McFadden.

The 42-year-old victim was repeatedly punched in the chest and died from a ruptured heart in an attack that took place after the wedding reception of Mr McFadden’s sister-in-law in Donegal in May 2007.

According to legal proceedings in Dublin High Court where Meehan’s lawyers unsuccessfully applied for a stay on extradition proceedings, Meehan had been freed in October last year and allowed to live at an address in Limavady but warrants were issued for his arrest when he was found not to be there.

While his lawyers contended that he had been released on his lifelong licence, one of the warrants issued states that Meehan was on temporary release so when he absconded from his address, he was in fact unlawfully at large.

Meehan’s appearance at court on Friday is as a result of extradition proceedings and at the conclusion of the brief hearing, District Judge Brian Archer remanded the convicted killer back into custody and adjourned the case to 15 January.

