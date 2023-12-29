Two men have been arrested after police discovered a crossbow in the boot of a vehicle involved in a police chase.

The incident occured in Dunmurry in the early hours of Friday, 29 December.

Officers noticed the car being driven erratically on Blacks Road around 4am. The driver failed to stop for police and a short pursuit followed.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and passenger attempted to escape on foot but were both caught nearby.

The crossbow was found during a search of the boot.

One man was detained on suspicion of failing to stop for police and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, driving whilst disqualified and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The second man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle taken without authority.

Both remain in police custody.

PSNI Area Commander for West Belfast, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "I want to commend our officers for their proactive policing. This is an excellent example of officers on routine patrol doing what they do best – keeping people safe.

“The vehicle was stopped before there could be serious consequences, and a dangerous weapon has been removed from our streets."

Enquiries are ongoing, and police have appealed to anyone with information or video that could assist the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 68 of 29/12/23.

