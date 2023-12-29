The 2024 New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.

Recipients from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions to areas of public life including dedication to charity fundraising, youth work and community engagement.

Among those recognised are UTV's own Pamela Ballantine and celebrated Northern Irish actor James Martin.

List of Northern Ireland recipients in full:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Mr David George Crozier

For services to the Economy

Mr Ciaran Michael Murphy KC

For services to Criminal Justice

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mr Michael Andrew Boyd

For services to Association Football, to Sport, to Charity and to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland

Mr Frank Edward Bryan

For services to Further Education and the Economy in Northern Ireland

Mr James Maurice Bullick

For services to the Maritime Industry

Mr Terence Anthony Donnelly

For services to the Motor Industry in Northern Ireland

Mr Neil Francis Guckian

For services to Health and Social Care and to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Kathleen Margaret O'Hare

For services to Education in Northern Ireland

Ms Nicola Heather Anne Patterson

For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland

Mrs Diane Rosalie Aldworth Ruddock

For services to the Environment, to Heritage and to the community in Northern Ireland

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Mr Michael Allen

For services to Education

Mr Samuel James Anderson

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Ms Sarah Pamela Ballantine

For Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland

Dr Manav Bhavsar

For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19

Professor Anthony John Bjourson

For services to Higher Education and to Research

Professor Kathryn Janice Carruthers

For services to Modern Languages

Mr Francis Joseph Donnelly

For services to Disability Sport and to the community in Northern Ireland

Captain Thomas David Eccles

For services to Fisheries, Environment and to Maritime Safety

Mr David Edward Clarke Finlay

For services to Olympic Wrestling in Northern Ireland

Mr Raymond Ashley Fulton

For services to Music in Northern Ireland

The Reverend Canon Terence Kevin Declan Graham DL

For services to the Reserve Forces and to the community in Belfast

Mr Leslie John Raymond Irvine

For services to Association Football

The Reverend Derek James Johnston

For services to Chaplaincy and Well-Being during Covid-19

Mr Maurice Joseph Kennedy

For services to the Transport and Logistics Industries of Northern Ireland and Great Britain

Ms Helen Morag Keys

For services to Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Farming

Mr James Kilpatrick

For services to People with Liver Disease and their Carers in Northern Ireland

Mr Henry James Kissock

For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Robert James Martin

For services to Drama in Northern Ireland

Ms Sarah Mason

For services to Women and Girls

Mrs Elizabeth McCrory

For services to Exporting Businesses in Northern Ireland

Mr Robert William McVeigh

For services to the Commonwealth Games in Northern Ireland

Ms Alison Jane Moffitt Robinson

For services to Sports Management and Development in Northern Ireland

Ms Leona O'Neil

For services to Charitable Fundraising for People with Sarcoma

Mr Harry Clive O'Neill

For charitable services to the community in County Down

Mr Brian Thomas James Purcell

For voluntary service in Northern Ireland

Mr Anthony Martin Quinn

For services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Mrs Kimberley Louise Scott

For services to Education

Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen

For services to Mental Ill Health and to Community Development in Northern Ireland

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

The Reverend Canon William Matthew Adair

For services to the Church of Ireland and to the community in Portadown, County Armagh

Mrs Valerie Beattie

For services to the community in County Antrim

Mr William Archibald Bingham

For services to Cancer Research Fundraising in County Down

Mrs Winifred Patrica Bownes

For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone

Dr John Morrison Brown

For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mr Robert James Buchanan

For voluntary services to Veterans

Mrs Joy Henrietta Mary Coalter

For services to Education

Mr David Cupples

For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mr Michael Davidson

For Voluntary Service

Mr Trevor Samuel John Douglas

For services to Peacebuilding and to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Flanagan

For voluntary services to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim

Ms Claire Forsythe

For services to the Rehabilitation of Offenders

Mr Joseph William Garvey

For services to the community in County Armagh

Mr Kenneth Matthew Gillespie

For service to Young People through Scouting

Mr Geoffrey Frederick Bewick Goldsbrough

For services to Charity in Northern Ireland

Mrs Bronagh Mary Hegarty

For services to Healthcare and Pharmacy

Mr Donald Alexander Hill

For services to the community in County Londonderry

Mrs Lena Moira Hutchinson

For voluntary services to the community in Larne, County Antrim

Mrs Vivien Jess

For services to Defence and to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Monica Ann Johnston

For services to Nursing and to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Anne Marie Kelly

For services to Organ Donation and Transplantation in Northern Ireland

Mr William James David King

For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Joan Lynas

For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Newtownabbey

Mr Jeremy Paul McCluskey

For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19

Mr Robert John McCormick

For Public Service

Mr Patrick Eugene McGeehan

For voluntary service to Association Football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Myrtle Edna McIlveen

For voluntary services to the community in County Down

Mr Deon Frederick McNeilly

For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland

Mr Robin John Mercer

For services to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland

Mr Adrian David Morrow

For voluntary services to Habitat Conservation and to the community in County Antrim

Mr Bryan Phillips

For services to Armed Forces Charities in Northern Ireland

Ms Lesley Porter

For services to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland

Mr Derek Mark Preston

For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service and to Charity in Northern Ireland

Mr John Alexander Alister Smyth

For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry

Mrs Margaret Pearl Sterling

For services to Higher Education in Northern Ireland

Mrs Eileen Linda Stewart

For services to Entrepreneurship, to Economic Regeneration and to the community in Armagh, Northern Ireland

Mrs Janet Alexandra Thompson

For services to the Scouting Movement in Northern Ireland

Mrs Florence Diane Walker

For services to Early Years Education in County Antrim

Mr Adam Samuel Watson

For services to Mental Health in the Farming Community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Sylvia Joan West

For services to the community in County Down

The Venerable Thomas Roderic West

For services to the community in County Down

Mr David Wheeler

For services to Association Football in County Fermanagh

Mr Martin John White

For services to Music in Northern Ireland

King's Police Medal (KPM)

Mr Samuel Paul Henderson

Police Service of Northern Ireland

Ms Nicola Marie Marshall

Police Service of Northern Ireland

Mr Kieran Quinn

Police Service of Northern Ireland

King's Fire Service Medal (KFSM)

Mr Thomas Stanley Torbitt

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

