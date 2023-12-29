Full list of Northern Ireland New Year's Honours

The 2024 New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.

Recipients from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions to areas of public life including dedication to charity fundraising, youth work and community engagement.

Among those recognised are UTV's own Pamela Ballantine and celebrated Northern Irish actor James Martin.

List of Northern Ireland recipients in full:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

  • Mr David George Crozier

For services to the Economy

  • Mr Ciaran Michael Murphy KC

For services to Criminal Justice

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Mr Michael Andrew Boyd

For services to Association Football, to Sport, to Charity and to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Frank Edward Bryan

For services to Further Education and the Economy in Northern Ireland

  • Mr James Maurice Bullick

For services to the Maritime Industry

  • Mr Terence Anthony Donnelly

For services to the Motor Industry in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Neil Francis Guckian

For services to Health and Social Care and to the community in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Kathleen Margaret O'Hare

For services to Education in Northern Ireland

  • Ms Nicola Heather Anne Patterson

For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Diane Rosalie Aldworth Ruddock

For services to the Environment, to Heritage and to the community in Northern Ireland

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Mr Michael Allen

For services to Education

  • Mr Samuel James Anderson

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

  • Ms Sarah Pamela Ballantine

For Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland

  • Dr Manav Bhavsar

For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19

  • Professor Anthony John Bjourson

For services to Higher Education and to Research

  • Professor Kathryn Janice Carruthers

For services to Modern Languages

  • Mr Francis Joseph Donnelly

For services to Disability Sport and to the community in Northern Ireland

  • Captain Thomas David Eccles

For services to Fisheries, Environment and to Maritime Safety

  • Mr David Edward Clarke Finlay

For services to Olympic Wrestling in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Raymond Ashley Fulton

For services to Music in Northern Ireland

  • The Reverend Canon Terence Kevin Declan Graham DL

For services to the Reserve Forces and to the community in Belfast

  • Mr Leslie John Raymond Irvine

For services to Association Football

  • The Reverend Derek James Johnston

For services to Chaplaincy and Well-Being during Covid-19

  • Mr Maurice Joseph Kennedy

For services to the Transport and Logistics Industries of Northern Ireland and Great Britain

  • Ms Helen Morag Keys

For services to Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Farming

  • Mr James Kilpatrick

For services to People with Liver Disease and their Carers in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Henry James Kissock

For services to the community in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Robert James Martin

For services to Drama in Northern Ireland

Ms Sarah Mason

For services to Women and Girls

  • Mrs Elizabeth McCrory

For services to Exporting Businesses in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Robert William McVeigh

For services to the Commonwealth Games in Northern Ireland

  • Ms Alison Jane Moffitt Robinson

For services to Sports Management and Development in Northern Ireland

  • Ms Leona O'Neil

For services to Charitable Fundraising for People with Sarcoma

  • Mr Harry Clive O'Neill

For charitable services to the community in County Down

  • Mr Brian Thomas James Purcell

For voluntary service in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Anthony Martin Quinn

For services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Kimberley Louise Scott

For services to Education

  • Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen

For services to Mental Ill Health and to Community Development in Northern Ireland

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

  • The Reverend Canon William Matthew Adair

For services to the Church of Ireland and to the community in Portadown, County Armagh

  • Mrs Valerie Beattie

For services to the community in County Antrim

  • Mr William Archibald Bingham

For services to Cancer Research Fundraising in County Down

  • Mrs Winifred Patrica Bownes

For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone

  • Dr John Morrison Brown

For services to the community in County Tyrone

  • Mr Robert James Buchanan

For voluntary services to Veterans

  • Mrs Joy Henrietta Mary Coalter

For services to Education

  • Mr David Cupples

For services to the community in County Tyrone

  • Mr Michael Davidson

For Voluntary Service

  • Mr Trevor Samuel John Douglas

For services to Peacebuilding and to the community in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Flanagan

For voluntary services to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim

  • Ms Claire Forsythe

For services to the Rehabilitation of Offenders

  • Mr Joseph William Garvey

For services to the community in County Armagh

  • Mr Kenneth Matthew Gillespie

For service to Young People through Scouting

  • Mr Geoffrey Frederick Bewick Goldsbrough

For services to Charity in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Bronagh Mary Hegarty

For services to Healthcare and Pharmacy

  • Mr Donald Alexander Hill

For services to the community in County Londonderry

  • Mrs Lena Moira Hutchinson

For voluntary services to the community in Larne, County Antrim

  • Mrs Vivien Jess

For services to Defence and to the community in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Monica Ann Johnston

For services to Nursing and to the community in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Anne Marie Kelly

For services to Organ Donation and Transplantation in Northern Ireland

  • Mr William James David King

For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Joan Lynas

For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Newtownabbey

  • Mr Jeremy Paul McCluskey

For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19

  • Mr Robert John McCormick

For Public Service

  • Mr Patrick Eugene McGeehan

For voluntary service to Association Football in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Myrtle Edna McIlveen

For voluntary services to the community in County Down

  • Mr Deon Frederick McNeilly

For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Robin John Mercer

For services to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Adrian David Morrow

For voluntary services to Habitat Conservation and to the community in County Antrim

  • Mr Bryan Phillips

For services to Armed Forces Charities in Northern Ireland

  • Ms Lesley Porter

For services to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland

  • Mr Derek Mark Preston

For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service and to Charity in Northern Ireland

  • Mr John Alexander Alister Smyth

For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry

  • Mrs Margaret Pearl Sterling

For services to Higher Education in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Eileen Linda Stewart

For services to Entrepreneurship, to Economic Regeneration and to the community in Armagh, Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Janet Alexandra Thompson

For services to the Scouting Movement in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Florence Diane Walker

For services to Early Years Education in County Antrim

  • Mr Adam Samuel Watson

For services to Mental Health in the Farming Community in Northern Ireland

  • Mrs Sylvia Joan West

For services to the community in County Down

  • The Venerable Thomas Roderic West

For services to the community in County Down

  • Mr David Wheeler

For services to Association Football in County Fermanagh

  • Mr Martin John White

For services to Music in Northern Ireland

King's Police Medal (KPM)

  • Mr Samuel Paul Henderson

Police Service of Northern Ireland

  • Ms Nicola Marie Marshall

Police Service of Northern Ireland

  • Mr Kieran Quinn

Police Service of Northern Ireland

King's Fire Service Medal (KFSM)

  • Mr Thomas Stanley Torbitt

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

