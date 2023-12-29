Full list of Northern Ireland New Year's Honours
The 2024 New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.
Recipients from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions to areas of public life including dedication to charity fundraising, youth work and community engagement.
Among those recognised are UTV's own Pamela Ballantine and celebrated Northern Irish actor James Martin.
List of Northern Ireland recipients in full:
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Mr David George Crozier
For services to the Economy
Mr Ciaran Michael Murphy KC
For services to Criminal Justice
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Mr Michael Andrew Boyd
For services to Association Football, to Sport, to Charity and to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland
Mr Frank Edward Bryan
For services to Further Education and the Economy in Northern Ireland
Mr James Maurice Bullick
For services to the Maritime Industry
Mr Terence Anthony Donnelly
For services to the Motor Industry in Northern Ireland
Mr Neil Francis Guckian
For services to Health and Social Care and to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Kathleen Margaret O'Hare
For services to Education in Northern Ireland
Ms Nicola Heather Anne Patterson
For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland
Mrs Diane Rosalie Aldworth Ruddock
For services to the Environment, to Heritage and to the community in Northern Ireland
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Mr Michael Allen
For services to Education
Mr Samuel James Anderson
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Ms Sarah Pamela Ballantine
For Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland
Dr Manav Bhavsar
For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19
Professor Anthony John Bjourson
For services to Higher Education and to Research
Professor Kathryn Janice Carruthers
For services to Modern Languages
Mr Francis Joseph Donnelly
For services to Disability Sport and to the community in Northern Ireland
Captain Thomas David Eccles
For services to Fisheries, Environment and to Maritime Safety
Mr David Edward Clarke Finlay
For services to Olympic Wrestling in Northern Ireland
Mr Raymond Ashley Fulton
For services to Music in Northern Ireland
The Reverend Canon Terence Kevin Declan Graham DL
For services to the Reserve Forces and to the community in Belfast
Mr Leslie John Raymond Irvine
For services to Association Football
The Reverend Derek James Johnston
For services to Chaplaincy and Well-Being during Covid-19
Mr Maurice Joseph Kennedy
For services to the Transport and Logistics Industries of Northern Ireland and Great Britain
Ms Helen Morag Keys
For services to Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Farming
Mr James Kilpatrick
For services to People with Liver Disease and their Carers in Northern Ireland
Mr Henry James Kissock
For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Robert James Martin
For services to Drama in Northern Ireland
Ms Sarah Mason
For services to Women and Girls
Mrs Elizabeth McCrory
For services to Exporting Businesses in Northern Ireland
Mr Robert William McVeigh
For services to the Commonwealth Games in Northern Ireland
Ms Alison Jane Moffitt Robinson
For services to Sports Management and Development in Northern Ireland
Ms Leona O'Neil
For services to Charitable Fundraising for People with Sarcoma
Mr Harry Clive O'Neill
For charitable services to the community in County Down
Mr Brian Thomas James Purcell
For voluntary service in Northern Ireland
Mr Anthony Martin Quinn
For services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland
Mrs Kimberley Louise Scott
For services to Education
Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen
For services to Mental Ill Health and to Community Development in Northern Ireland
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
The Reverend Canon William Matthew Adair
For services to the Church of Ireland and to the community in Portadown, County Armagh
Mrs Valerie Beattie
For services to the community in County Antrim
Mr William Archibald Bingham
For services to Cancer Research Fundraising in County Down
Mrs Winifred Patrica Bownes
For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone
Dr John Morrison Brown
For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mr Robert James Buchanan
For voluntary services to Veterans
Mrs Joy Henrietta Mary Coalter
For services to Education
Mr David Cupples
For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mr Michael Davidson
For Voluntary Service
Mr Trevor Samuel John Douglas
For services to Peacebuilding and to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Flanagan
For voluntary services to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim
Ms Claire Forsythe
For services to the Rehabilitation of Offenders
Mr Joseph William Garvey
For services to the community in County Armagh
Mr Kenneth Matthew Gillespie
For service to Young People through Scouting
Mr Geoffrey Frederick Bewick Goldsbrough
For services to Charity in Northern Ireland
Mrs Bronagh Mary Hegarty
For services to Healthcare and Pharmacy
Mr Donald Alexander Hill
For services to the community in County Londonderry
Mrs Lena Moira Hutchinson
For voluntary services to the community in Larne, County Antrim
Mrs Vivien Jess
For services to Defence and to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Monica Ann Johnston
For services to Nursing and to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Anne Marie Kelly
For services to Organ Donation and Transplantation in Northern Ireland
Mr William James David King
For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Joan Lynas
For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Newtownabbey
Mr Jeremy Paul McCluskey
For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19
Mr Robert John McCormick
For Public Service
Mr Patrick Eugene McGeehan
For voluntary service to Association Football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Myrtle Edna McIlveen
For voluntary services to the community in County Down
Mr Deon Frederick McNeilly
For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland
Mr Robin John Mercer
For services to Business and to the Economy in Northern Ireland
Mr Adrian David Morrow
For voluntary services to Habitat Conservation and to the community in County Antrim
Mr Bryan Phillips
For services to Armed Forces Charities in Northern Ireland
Ms Lesley Porter
For services to Reconciliation in Northern Ireland
Mr Derek Mark Preston
For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service and to Charity in Northern Ireland
Mr John Alexander Alister Smyth
For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry
Mrs Margaret Pearl Sterling
For services to Higher Education in Northern Ireland
Mrs Eileen Linda Stewart
For services to Entrepreneurship, to Economic Regeneration and to the community in Armagh, Northern Ireland
Mrs Janet Alexandra Thompson
For services to the Scouting Movement in Northern Ireland
Mrs Florence Diane Walker
For services to Early Years Education in County Antrim
Mr Adam Samuel Watson
For services to Mental Health in the Farming Community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Sylvia Joan West
For services to the community in County Down
The Venerable Thomas Roderic West
For services to the community in County Down
Mr David Wheeler
For services to Association Football in County Fermanagh
Mr Martin John White
For services to Music in Northern Ireland
King's Police Medal (KPM)
Mr Samuel Paul Henderson
Police Service of Northern Ireland
Ms Nicola Marie Marshall
Police Service of Northern Ireland
Mr Kieran Quinn
Police Service of Northern Ireland
King's Fire Service Medal (KFSM)
Mr Thomas Stanley Torbitt
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
