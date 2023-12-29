The PSNI have apprehended a 39 year old man who wanted for drugs charges in Spain at Belfast Harbour on Thursday, 28 December.

The man has been charged with importing cannabis worth more than 20 million euro into Europe in 2013.

He was detained under the Extradition Act in the Belfast Harbour area and is due to appear at Belfast Extradition Court on Friday at 2pm.

A spokesperson from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “This arrest was as a result of our collaborative working with the National Crime Agency and the Belfast Harbour Police.

“The police service will continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those sought for arrest and extradition.

“Our message is clear – there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”

