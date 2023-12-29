The warning will will come into effect in the early hours of Saturday morning and will remain in place until 11am.

Up to 25mm of rain is expected to fall in just a few hours.

The Met Office have warned that the downpours are likely to cause some flooding and transport disruption.

Night-time temperatures could also drop below zero degrees celsius over the coming days.

Northern Ireland Water has urged the public to take steps this New Year to prevent possible burst pipes.

The warnings come after Storm Gerrit brought heavy rain and wind affecting homes and businesses across Northern Ireland earlier in the week.

