A man who died after a crash in Co Down has been named as local man Joe Rooney, aged 45. The pedestrian, who was from the Mayobridge area and is formerly of Rostrevor, died after a collision which took place shortly after 6am at Hilltown Road. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

“Joe, who was the pedestrian, sadly passed away at the scene. “The road was closed for a period of time but re-opened. “Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”

