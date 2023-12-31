Play Brightcove video

After being shut out on their own ice by Glasgow Clan on Thursday, Belfast Giants responded with a 3-0 win against Dundee Stars at a sold-out SSE Arena.

The only goal of the opening period came courtesy of Davey Phillips with his first goal of the season.

His shot from the point bounced off a crowd of players and ended up in Kevin Carr's net.

The Giants almost doubled their lead in the final seconds of the period breaking 2-on-1 but couldn't beat Kevin Carr pulling off an excellent glove save midway through the first.

The 7000 fans in Belfast had to wait until the final five minutes to see the game settled.

Greg Printz drove along the boards and backhanded the puck into the top corner past Carr, that put the Giants two ahead before Bobby MacIntyre found the empty net with 87 seconds remaining.

Man of the match Jackson Whistle posted his second shut out of the season stopping all the 26 shots.