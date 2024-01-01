Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an arson attack in the Ringsend area of Dublin.

A former pub on Thorncastle street was lit ablaze in the early hours of Sunday morning amid speculation it was going to be used to house immigrants.

No-one was in the building at the time of the incident but there was substantial damage caused to the property.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them, particularly road users and pedestrians in the vicinity of Thorncastle Street between 1am and 2.30am on Sunday December 31.

Substantial damage was caused by the fire Credit: Niall Carson/PA

An incident room has been established at Irishtown garda station and the probe is being led by a senior investigating officer.

In their appeal for witnesses, a Garda spokesperson said they are aware of “a significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use” of the building.

Last month, protests took place over speculation the vacant property was due to be used to house asylum seekers.

The Department of Integration has said there were no plans to use the building for that purpose.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said the premises were intended for use as emergency accommodation for families.

