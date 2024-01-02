Hundreds of patients are spending more than 12 hours in hospital A&E departments across Northern Ireland.

According to HSCNI emergency department figures, 866 people are waiting to be seen in EDs.

The figures show 385 people have been waiting more than 12 hours, and 388 people are awaiting a hospital bed.

Health professionals say it has become a familiar and frustrating picture over the last few years and one that isn't set to change anytime soon.

"Where we are now is an entirely predictable situation," said Dr Russell McLaughlin, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.