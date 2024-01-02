Residents have been able to return to their homes overnight after a security alert in Newry on Monday.A viable device was found in the Drumgullion Avenue area after a report to the police shortly before 2.50pm on Monday afternoon. It had been reported that a suspicious object had been left in the area. The object was taken away for further forensic examinations.

In a statement, the PSNI thanked everyone in the area for their understanding and said that enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.