A box of puppies has been dumped along the Coalisland Road in County Tyrone.

The pups were found by a member of the public and brought to the Mid Ulster Rehoming Centre for Dogs in Stewartstown.

The Centre say this is the fourth litter of abandoned pups taken in over the festive period

The puppies are between eight and ten weeks old and it is believed they are unsold pups bred for the Christmas market.

The puppies - one male and three females - will start 2024 in isolation as they receive treatment for the neglect they have suffered.

The Rehoming Centre has appealed for the public's help and support.

The service finds itself under pressure as it takes in more rescues and shoulders the cost of rehabilitating them.

They said: "The cost of electric and food to keep these wee guys going is very expensive."

The litter will be health checked and cared for until they are ready to be put up for adoption.

