Police attended the scene of a sudden death of a woman in the Innisfayle Gardens area of north Belfast on Tuesday, 2 January.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It is being investigated as an accident and is not suspicious at this time.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and issued the following statement.

An NIAS spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 17:09 following reports of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Innisfayle Gardens area of North Belfast.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, one A&E crew, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene. The HEMS crew was also tasked to attend by response car. Following initial assessment and treatment, no patients were taken from the scene."

John Finucane, MP for the area said: “My thoughts are with those involved.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.