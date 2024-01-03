A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in south Belfast on suspicion of multiple offences including possession of Class A and Class C drugs with intent to supply as well as possessing and transferring criminal property.

The young man remains in custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection with a pro-active operation relating to the supply of illegal drugs linked to the East Belfast UVF carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Detective Inspector Maguire, a spokesperson for the Task Force, said:

“The arrest follows a proactive operation conducted by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Saturday 25 March 2023, during which class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash was seized in east Belfast.

“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were subsequently charged with drugs offences in relation to this.”

Detective Inspector Maguire continued: “This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

"During the search today a further significant quantity of cash has been seized.

“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.

They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.

“The fact that young or vulnerable people may be groomed and recruited, over months and years, into criminal behaviours is hugely concerning.

"The solution requires collective efforts, and I’m keen to reiterate an appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, to please speak up. "

Police can be contacted on 101, or the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

