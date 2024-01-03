Play Brightcove video

Sudden death north Belfast

Officers attended the scene of a sudden death in the Innisfyale Gardens area of north Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Police have said the fatality is being investigated as an accident and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Sickness absence rates

Sickness absence rates in Northern Ireland have reached an eight-year high according to a report from Ulster University.

The level rose from 1.9 percent in 2019 to 2.7 percent in 2022.

Puppies County Tyrone

Puppies have been rescued by a member of the public after they were dumped by the side of a road in a box.

The mid Ulster Rehoming Centre for Dogs said they were discovered on Tuesday evening on the Coalisland Road.

The charity says its the fourth litter of pups to be received in recent weeks.

2023 Northern Ireland's hottest year

Last year was Northern Ireland's hottest on record, according to the Met Office.

Eight months saw above average temperatures as well as heatwaves. Forecasters say records are likely to continue as a result of human-induced climate change.

