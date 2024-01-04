A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force made the arrest after a search of a property in south Belfast on Wednesday, 3 January.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply as well as possessing and transferring criminal property.

The arrest follows an operation in March last year in which drugs estimated to be worth more than £130,000 were seized.

Two men in their 30s were charged with drug offences.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

“During the search today a further significant quantity of cash has been seized.

“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.

“The fact that young or vulnerable people may be groomed and recruited, over months and years, into criminal behaviours is hugely concerning.

“The solution requires collective efforts, and I’m keen to reiterate an appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, to please speak up.”

The boy was later released on bail to allow for further police investigation.

Members of the public can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or contact Crimestoppers, with 100% anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.