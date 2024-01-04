Victims of crime in Northern Ireland have been encouraged to register for a scheme that provides information when an offender is sentenced at court.

In 2023 the number of victims who registered with the Probation Board for Northern Ireland’s (PBNI) Victim Information Scheme has increased by 15 percent.

PBNI chief executive Amanda Stewart said: “Probation’s Victim Information Scheme provides information to registered victims about what it means when someone is sentenced to a court order which requires supervision by probation.

“A member of staff based in the PBNI Victim Information Unit will explain what the court order means and what the individual who has been sentenced must do as a result of the order.

“This can include explaining the length of the sentence and the type of work they are undertaking.

“PBNI Victims Unit can also facilitate restorative interventions at the request of the victim and in appropriate circumstances.”

Ms Stewart added: “Over the last year registrations have increased from just over 200 to nearly 250 newly registered victims of crime, which is an increase of 15%.

“We know however that there are people out there who are not aware of this service, and we would encourage anyone who has been a victim, and the offender has been sentenced to a court order to register with us.

“At this time of year we are also aware that there is an increase in incidences of domestic abuse and would encourage anyone who is a victim or survivors of domestic abuse to register.”

Julie, a victim of crime signed up and said it has been of great benefit at a difficult time in her life.

She said: “It has both provided me with practical information and advice and helped me understand the circumstances in which I find myself.”

Northern Ireland’s commissioner designate for victims of crime Geraldine Hanna said access to information was a key concern for victims.

She said: ”Since I have taken up my role I have been told time and time again by victims of crime that one thing they really want is better communication, to understand what is happening, when and why.

“Schemes like the the Probation Board’s Victim Information Scheme are important in making sure victims of crime are kept informed and that their voices are heard after a sentence has been passed.”

To register with the Victim Information Scheme ring 0300 123 3269 or email victiminfo@probation-ni.gov.uk.

