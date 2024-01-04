Play Brightcove video

PSNI issue apology over Cawdery murders

The police have apologised unreservedly for failings in their handling of incidents which preceded the killings of Michael and Marjorie Cawdery in 2017.

The couple were stabbed at their home in Portadown. Last month a coroner found that the deaths were 'entirely preventable'.

Thomas McEntee, who has a severe mental health illness, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was given a life sentence in June in 2018.

Glenn Quinn appeal

Police and the family of Glenn Quinn have made a fresh appeal for information on the fourth anniversary of his murder.

The 47-year-old was found dead at his home at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on 4 January 2020, after being subjected to what detectives described as a 'shocking and brutal attack'.

An increased award of up to £40,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Assets Recovery Community Scheme grants

The Department of Justice is encouraging community sector projects to apply for funding of up to £25,000, as a way of preventing crime in Northern Ireland.

The Assets Recovery Community Scheme seeks to reinvest money which has been confiscated from criminals.

It is hoped that funding the chosen community projects will help break the cycle of criminal activity and address the harmful impact of crime.

Fossil sponge

A new species of sponge dating back hundreds of millions of years has been discovered off the Irish coastline.

The 315 million-year-old fossil, which is the largest known example of its kind, was unearthed at the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

It dates back to a time when the region was close to the Equator.

Health pressures

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are continuing to struggle under extreme pressure. There has been little let-up in the number of people waiting.

A big contributor to the problem has been an inability to discharge patients resulting in bed blocking.

A&E doctors have said they are concerned for patient safety.

High street activity

Retail footfall 'surged' in the week leading up to Christmas, according to a UK-wide survey.

High street activity saw a year-on-year rise, as shoppers continued to head out 'in force'.

The report by MRI Software said it came as a 'healthy boost' for retailers, amid challenging economic conditions.

