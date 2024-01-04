Specialist PSNI officers attended the scene of a serious incident in Ballymena overnight on Wednesday, 3 December.

Officers guarded an ambulance after a man was arrested and taken on board for assessment following reports of a concern for safety.

Specialist firearms officers were also at the scene before a man was detained near midnight.

Riot police and firefighters were initially deployed to the scene.

Firefighters were later withdrawn but a police presence and paramedics remained at the area around a cordoned off block of flats.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday, January following a report of a concern for safety.

"Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community.

"One man was detained following the incident.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carried out the public safety operation.”

