Police attended the scene of a fire in Derry in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, 4 January.

Officers were called to a property under construction in the Buncrana Road area around 2.30 am.

The house had been set alight causing signficant damage.

The blaze was extinguished by the Fire Service who believe it was deliberate. The incident is being treated as arson.

Police have asked anyone who was in the area who saw any suspicious activity or has any information that could assist investigations to contact them on 101 quoting 109 of 04-01-24.

